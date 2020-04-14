Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

