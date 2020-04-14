Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 106,977 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,977 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Imax worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Imax during the 4th quarter worth about $21,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Imax by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Imax by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

