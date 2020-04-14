Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $34,705,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $19,371,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARI opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.32. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.96%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.40%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

