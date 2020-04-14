Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

