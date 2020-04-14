Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,461 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,461 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Bank Ozk worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

