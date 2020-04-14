Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,461 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,461 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Bank Ozk worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,547 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,547 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc
Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Caterpillar Inc.
Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Caterpillar Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 106,977 Shares of Imax Corp
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 106,977 Shares of Imax Corp
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,461 Shares of Bank Ozk
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,461 Shares of Bank Ozk


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report