Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,508 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Principia Biopharma worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Principia Biopharma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of PRNB opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.87. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.