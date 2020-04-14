Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at about $10,538,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1,665.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Raytheon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTN opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

