Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

