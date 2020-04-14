Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.