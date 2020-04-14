Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,080 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Donaldson worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Donaldson by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.