Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

NYSE:SYY opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

