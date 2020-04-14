Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 33,500 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 62.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.