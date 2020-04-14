Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 823,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $27,251,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

BP opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

