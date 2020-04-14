Kwmg LLC Purchases Shares of 776 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $269.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.57.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

