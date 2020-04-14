Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 391 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of AutoZone worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $313,996,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $942.19 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $934.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,086.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.24 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,164.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

