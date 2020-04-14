Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,502,314 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,864 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 862,317 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $53,481,000 after acquiring an additional 94,681 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,275 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $165,065,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,745 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,205 shares of company stock worth $5,072,235 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.