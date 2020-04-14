Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $7,489,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 11,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $3,148,086.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,907,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,049,232.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 214,097 shares worth $81,466,147. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $291.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.11. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $357.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

