Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,269 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

