Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 308,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,939,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Yum China stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

