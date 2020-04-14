Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 165,932 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,932 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $288,072.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,384 shares of company stock worth $12,075,471. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $252.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $267.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

