Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of COLD opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

