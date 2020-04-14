Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,577,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,301,000. Norges Bank owned 1.63% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

