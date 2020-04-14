Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 424,631 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,822,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.53% of Pegasystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

