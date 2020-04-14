Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 125,457 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 41.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 183,635 shares of company stock worth $2,588,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

