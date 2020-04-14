Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

AI stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 531,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

