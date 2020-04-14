Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $81,603.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,702.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $70,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares in the company, valued at $679,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,643 shares of company stock worth $317,983.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 360.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

