Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 919,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.21% of Sykes Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.