Man Group plc Sells 11,075 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 629,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,635 shares of company stock worth $2,588,969. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

