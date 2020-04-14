Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 352,937 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 352,937 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 304.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 97,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 73,253 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 693,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 142,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

