Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Ladder Capital worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,861,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 251,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LADR. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

