Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

