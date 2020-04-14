Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

PYPL opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

