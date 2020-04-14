Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 601.5% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $24,697,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,106,971 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.37.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

