Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

