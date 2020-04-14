Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

