Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $419,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of AFL opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

