Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,556 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALX opened at $291.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.04. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.68 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

