L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $419,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated
Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $419,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,556 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,556 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc.
L3Harris Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
L3Harris Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
Comcast Co. Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
Comcast Co. Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc
Loews Co. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Loews Co. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report