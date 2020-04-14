Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

