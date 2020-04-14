Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $516,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

