Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,350 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 455% compared to the average volume of 604 put options.

UA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Under Armour by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

