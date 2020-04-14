Grupo Financiero Galicia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,839 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,395% compared to the average daily volume of 123 call options.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,019 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after acquiring an additional 144,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

