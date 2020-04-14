Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $322.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.