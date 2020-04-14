Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,955 shares of company stock valued at $20,214,092. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

