Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $125,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

