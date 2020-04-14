Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock worth $2,427,599. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

