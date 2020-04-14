Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $60.46.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.