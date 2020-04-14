Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 48,100 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 291.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

