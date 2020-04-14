Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $367,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after buying an additional 128,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

