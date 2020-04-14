Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

NYSE D opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.